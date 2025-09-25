Irani Trophy: Keeper-batter Shivam Deshmukh included in Vidarbha squad

Akshay Wadkar to lead Ranji champions against Rest of India in Irani Trophy to be played in Nagpur from October 1

Nagpur: Rewarding his consistent performance, Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) included wicketkeeper-batter Shivam Deshmukh in Vidarbha squad for the Irani Trophy. Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha will take on Rest of India (RoI) in the five-day match at VCA Jamtha Stadium from October 1.

VCA’s Senior Selection Committee, comprising Sudhir Wankhede, P Vivek and Jayesh Dongaokar, which met on Wednesday, picked the team. Left-handed batter Deshmukh, who hails from Dhamangaon Railways in Amravati, has shown consistency with the bat and his keeping skills. He has scored some big runs in the Dorairajan trophy. In the inaugural VPTL earlier this year he slammed a 42-ball 82 in the final against eventual champions Neco Master Blasters.

In the practice matches in Bengaluru (Thimmappiah Memorial Trophy), 24-year-old Deshmukh scored 206 runs forcing selectors to include him in the 16-member squad which will be led by the most dependable captain wicket keeper batter Akshay Wadkar with left-handed batter Yash Rathod being his deputy.

It was a good outing for Vidarbha in the pre-season meet with Atharva Taide, who led the team in Bengaluru, emerging as the leading run-getter with 419 runs, which included two hundreds. Aman Mokhade (368), Yash Kadam (223) were also among the runs. It may be around six month since Vidarbha won their third Ranji Trophy title in March, but selectors decided to retain almost the same squad which lifted the crown at Jamtha Stadium.

Vidarbha’s seven cricketers, who were part of the Duleep Trophy winning Central Zone squad, found a place in the team. Vice-captain Rathod too had an excellent Duleep Trophy outing where he hit a big hundred (194) in the final against South Zone. Similarly, Danish Malewar, who scored a double century in his Duleep Trophy debut, too is in the squad. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and pacer Yash Thakur, who were part of the India A squad against Australia A during the ‘unofficial’ Test, are also in the Vidarbha team which would look to clinch the Irani Trophy for third time.

THE SQUAD: Akshay Wadkar (Captain & WK), Yash Rathod (Vice-Captain), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Danish Malewar, Harsh Dubey, Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Shivam Deshmukh ( WK), Praful Hinge, Dhruv Shorey.

SUPPORT STAFF: Head Coach: Usman Ghani. Assistant Coach: Dharmender Ahlawat. Physio: Dr Nitin Khurana. S&C Coach: Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi. Side-arm Ball Thrower: Yash Thorat. Video Analyst: Ajinkya Sawale. Masseur: Bhushan Zhade. Manager: Jitendra Darbhe.