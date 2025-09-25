Nagpur’s powerlifter Rashmi to represent India at PWC

Nagpur: Rashmi Iyer, a talented powerlifter from Nagpur, has been selected to represent India at the prestigious Powerlifting World Championship (PWC) 2025. Powerlifting World Championship, an international event, is scheduled to take place in Durban, South Africa, from November 5 to 10.

Rashmi, competing in the senior category under 60kg body weight category, has been rigorously training in Nagpur and Bengaluru to prepare for this esteemed competition. Her dedication and perseverance have paid off, and she is now set to showcase her strength and skills on the global stage. Notably, Rashmi was crowned World Champion 2024 at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, demonstrating her exceptional prowess in the sport. With 16 other countries participating in the championship, Rashmi’s selection is a testament to her hard work and India’s growing presence in the powerlifting arena.