Another Amrit Bharat train gets stop in Nagpur

Nagpur: Yet another Amrit Bharat train is being introduced by Indian Railways that would run from Brahmapur in Odisha to Udhna in Gujarat and it would pass through Nagpur.

There has been a consistent rise in travellers on the Puri-Surat route and the new train would fill the gap. The Amrit Bharat would be a weekly train. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to flag off the new train ex-Brahmapur on September 27.

Train No 19021 Udhna-Brahmapur will run every Sunday starting at 07.10 hrs and reach the destination the next day at 13.55 hrs. On return journey Train No. 19022 Brahmapur-Udhna will run every Monday starting at 23.45 hrs and terminate on Wednesday at 08.45 hrs.

The stoppage for the train is provided at Bardoli, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Amalner, Dharangaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Khairar Road, Kalnabanji, Titlagarh, Kaisinga, Muniguda, Raigarh, Parvatipuram, Bobli, Vijaynagram, Srikakulam Road and Palsa.

The weekly Amrit Bharat Express will have 8 sleeper coaches, 11 second class coaches, a pantry car and 2 S LR. The coaches will be LHB to ensure a comfortable journey.