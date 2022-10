IPS Transfers: Sarang Awad new Buldhana SP, Noorul Hasan to lead Wardha, Basavaraj Teli new Sangli Chief

Nagpur: In a much awaited IPS transfers several Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) have been transferred to Superintendent of Police (SP).

DCP Zone V Sarang Awad has been appointed as new Buldhana SP. DCP Zone IV Noorul Hasan has set to lead Wardha Police as new SP. DCP Basavaraj Teli has been transferred to Sangli as new SP.

Advertisement

Former Nagpur Rural SP and incumbent ACP Suprintendant Nagpur, Rakesh Ola will now lead Ahmadnagar as new SP.

Former Nagpur DCP, IPS Neelotpal will lead sensitive Gadchiroli as new SP.

Beside Nagpur , Gondia SP Vishwa Pansare has been transferred and will be replaced by Nikhil Pingale ( IPS )

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement