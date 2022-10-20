IPS Transfers: Vishal Anand Singuri new Nagpur Rural SP

Nagpur: Vishal Anand Singuri, the incumbent ACD to Governor of Maharashtra has been appointed as new Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP). Nagpur Rural SP Vijaykumar Magar has been transferred under 22N of Maharashtra Police Act.

Anand an IPS officer of 2014 Batch has graduated in Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IITR), Electrical Engineering Batch of 2010.

He has been trained from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) as a Police Officer. Vishal Anand shares keen interest in learning techniques in Law Enforcement, Investigation, Cyber Security, Financial Fraud.

