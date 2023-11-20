NRHA celebrates Diwali Milan

Nagpur Residential Hotels Association (NRHA), a registered body of Hoteliers in Nagpur celebrated Diwali get together at Ramesons Hotel, Fetri, Nagpur, which was attended by its members along with family in large numbers.

Tejinder Singh Renu – president and Deepak Khurana – secretary of the NRHA welcomed the guests and Laxmi Pooja ceremony was conducted by senior members of the NRHA.

Games like housie, musical chair and others were conducted by NRHA for its members, which were enjoyed by all with great enthusiasm.

Prominently present in this Diwali get together with family were NRHA Immediate Past President Prakash Trivedi, Vice Presidents Inderjit Singh Baweja and Shatrughna Warambhe, Treasurer Vinod Joshi, Joint Secretaries Nitin Trivedi & Afzal Mitha, NRHA Members Santosh Gupta, Govind Mudliar, Vijay Chaurasiya, Vishal Jaiswal, Shivam Gupta, Ajay Jaiswal, Vasudeo Trivedi, Rishi Tuli, Sharique Hafeez, Hrishikesh Wachasunder, Nitin Mehta, Madhusudan Trivedi, Arjun Bundiwal, Chandrakant Chaurasiya, Adv. Vikram Trivedi, Mahesh Trivedi, Sanjay Gupta, Sanjay Paliwal, Manish Gopalani, Murtuza Fidvi, Amit Raghtate, Manoj Shukla, Subhash Jaiswal, Kanhaiya Sharma, Raju Awachat, Vinod Agrawal, Ashok Lakhani, Komal Lakhani, Rajesh Dhiran, Ramavtar Gupta, Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Deshbhratar, Rachit Tiwari, Jai Trivedi, Hitesh Trivedi, Rakesh Trivedi, Mohak Kewalramani, Navin Kewalramani, Milind Trivedi and others.

