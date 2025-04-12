IPS Officer Booked for Rape After Instagram Friendship Turns Abusive

Advertisement



Nagpur – In a deeply disturbing incident, a 30-year-old IPS officer from Yavatmal, currently posted in Nandurbar district, has been booked for allegedly raping a young woman doctor after luring her into a relationship through Instagram. Following the FIR filed at Imamwada Police Station in Nagpur, the accused officer, identified as Darshan, has reportedly gone absconding.

From Instagram Friendship to Abuse

The complaint states that the victim, then an MBBS student, connected with Darshan on Instagram in November 2022. Their online friendship gradually turned romantic. During his period of unemployment, she supported him financially and even paid for his mother’s medical bills.

However, after the demise of his mother, Darshan allegedly took her to Kerala under the pretext of a vacation, where he forced himself on her in a hotel room. A similar incident occurred later at a hotel in Nagpur.

Promises Broken After Becoming IPS

After being selected as an IPS officer through the UPSC exam, Darshan was sent for training in Hyderabad. The survivor met him there, where he allegedly continued to exploit her. When she insisted on marriage, he not only refused but also subjected her to caste-based abuse and physical assault.

Complaint Filed After Two Years of Trauma

After enduring two years of physical, emotional, and mental trauma, the woman finally approached the Imamwada Police Station. A case has been registered under sections related to rape, cheating, assault, and caste-based abuse. Police teams are currently on the lookout for the absconding officer.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the police department and has sparked outrage across the city, with calls for swift justice and accountability.

