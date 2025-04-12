Batukbhai Jewellers, Shankar Nagar Celebrates 1st Anniversary with Grand Festivities and Visionary Milestones

Advertisement



Nagpur: Batukbhai Jewellers, the city’s hallmark of timeless elegance, celebrates its 1st Anniversary at the Shankar Nagar flagship showroom with a spectacular two-day celebration. Over the past year, the brand has carved a niche in the hearts of its patrons by blending craftsmanship with innovation, and today it stands as a symbol of loyalty, luxury, and legacy.

In the presence of esteemed guests, industry leaders, fashion influencers, and the media, the directors of Batukbhai Jewellers shared their reflections and future vision during a special press conference.

Gold Rate 11 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,100/- Gold 22 KT 87,500/- Silver / Kg - 92,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Directors’ Reflections:

Shri Kishore Sheth, Senior Director, said:

“This anniversary is not just a celebration of our achievements, but a heartfelt tribute to the trust and love shown by the people of Vidarbha. Batukbhai Jewellers has always stood for integrity, authenticity, and excellence, and we shall continue to uphold these values as we grow.”

Shri Bharat Sheth, Managing Director, proudly shared:

“One year ago, at the prestigious Kamakhya Gold Outlook 2024, We had predicted and promised that gold would cross $3000 per ounce in 2025. That promise has now turned true—this moment reaffirms our understanding of market trends and our commitment to guiding our clients with insight and confidence. We dedicate this success to our patrons who believe in our vision.”

He added, “Our journey has just begun. With evolving tastes and global standards, we are all set to bring more contemporary offerings while staying rooted in tradition.”

Mr. Mohit Sheth, Director – Retail Experience, remarked:

“We’ve transformed jewelry shopping into a personal, luxurious, and joyful experience. With customized styling, immersive showcases, and hospitality that reflects Indian warmth, Batukbhai is a destination, not just a showroom.”

Mr. Viraj Sheth, Director – Innovation & Strategy, added:

“As we connect with the Gen Z and millennial audience, our focus is to blend heritage with trendsetting designs. With digital engagement like our Live Reels Challenge, we’re making Batukbhai Jewellers a part of their everyday lifestyle, not just their big moments.”

Event Highlights:

• Premium Shopping Hours (11 AM – 9 PM) with personalized jewelry styling

• Diamond & Bridal Showcase with live music and fashion influencers

• Exclusive Festive Offers valid till April 30 – including gold at old rates,

0% making on diamonds, zero making on daily wear

• Mega Lucky Draw on May 1, 2025, at 8 PM – Win a Free Trip to Asia & Europe!

The Road Ahead:

As Batukbhai Jewellers enters its second year, the brand reaffirms its commitment to excellence, customer delight, and innovation in every facet. With new collections, digital-first initiatives, and continued community engagement, it is all set to redefine luxury jewelry in Central India.

“We’re not just selling jewelry; we’re crafting emotions, legacy, and pride,” the directors concluded.

