March for Justice: A.M.C.E.S Institute of Pharmacy, Lonara, Nagpur Students

Nagpur: In a spirited display of unity, patriotism, and academic engagement, the A.M.C.E.S Institute of Pharmacy, Lonara, Nagpur organized a grand event to commemorate the 134th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. B. R. Ambedkar on April 14, 2025. The day-long celebration was conducted as part of the MY Bharat (Mera Yuva Bharat) initiative by the Government of India, aiming to awaken the spirit of constitutional values among youth.

The celebration commenced with a powerful and peaceful Padyatra through the streets of Lonara. Hundreds of students, faculty, and non-teaching staff participated with enthusiasm, holding banners, posters, and portraits of Dr. Ambedkar. The streets echoed with slogans such as “Dr. B. R. Ambedkar amar rahe!”, “Na koi chhota, na koi bada – Samvidhan sabka adhikar bada!”, and “Padho, likho, sangharsh karo!”. These slogans captured the essence of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s lifelong struggle for justice, social equality, and human rights.

Following the padayatra, participants gathered at the institute campus for a Preamble Pledge Ceremony. The air was filled with patriotic resolve as students and staff stood together to recite the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. The pledge served not only as a tribute to Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s legacy but also as a reaffirmation of the values of liberty, equality, justice, and fraternity.

The formal event began with an inspiring speech by the Honorable Dr. Anees Ahmed, Patron of the Institution. Addressing the gathering, he reflected on the transformative impact of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s vision:“Dr. B. R. Ambedkar was not just the architect of the Indian Constitution; he was a social reformer who fearlessly challenged inequality and paved the way for a democratic, inclusive India. His wisdom continues to be a guiding force in every aspect of national life. I urge all our students to draw strength from his teachings and strive to become socially responsible professionals who contribute to the upliftment of society. ”He also emphasized the need to go beyond symbolic celebrations and truly live by the principles Ambedkar stood for. “Remember, Babasaheb did not just fight for one community—he fought for dignity, for education, and for every Indian’s right to dream and succeed. Let us not forget our duty in keeping that dream alive.”

The event was graced by the presence of Mr. Abdul Majid, Director of the Sanstha, who delivered a moving and insightful speech.

“Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s life is an example of how one individual, with courage and conviction, can reshape a nation. He rose from the harshest discrimination to become the voice of the voiceless. His struggle was not only legal or political—it was deeply human. We must teach the younger generation not just to remember his name, but to walk in his footsteps.”He also encouraged the institute to continue such meaningful initiatives:“Events like these remind us of our collective responsibility to uphold constitutional values. I congratulate the organizing team and urge students to become advocates of justice and equality in their communities. Babasaheb’s legacy is alive when we practice what he preached.”

Mrs. Arfa S. Ahmed, Principal of the Institute, expressed her heartfelt admiration for Dr. B. R. Ambedkar’s contributions and offered glowing praise for the collaborative spirit of the entire institution.“This is more than a celebration; it is a reminder of our responsibility as educators and learners. Dr. Ambedkar believed that education is the most powerful weapon for social change. It is our duty to ensure that this power is used with wisdom, empathy, and integrity.”She further added: “I am extremely proud of our students for participating so enthusiastically. Their discipline, energy, and commitment were visible in every step of the padayatra. I extend my sincere thanks to our dedicated teaching staff, whose guidance made this event impactful, and to our ever-supportive non-teaching staff, whose behind-the-scenes efforts ensured everything ran smoothly. It is this unity and shared sense of purpose that defines Abdul Majeed Institute of Pharmacy.”

The entire event left a lasting impression on all attendees. It not only honored the memory of one of India’s greatest visionaries but also deepened the institute’s commitment to fostering an atmosphere of equality, inclusivity, and democratic thought.

