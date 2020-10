NHAI shutdown for ‘utility shifting’ interconnection on October 14 (Wed)

Nagpur: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) that is constructing Pardi Flyover has planned a 24-hours interconnection work of 700 mm dia water supply line under utility shifting at Prajapati Square on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Following this 24-hour interconnection work planned by NHAI the Bharatwadi ESR, Lakadganj I & II, Bhandewadi, Subhan Nagar ESR will remain in shutdown mode on Wednesday October 14 at 10 AM to Thursday, October 14 at 10 am.

ESRs /Areas to remain affected on October 14 are: Bharatwadi ESR- Nehru Nagar, Prajapati Nagar, Sangharsh Nagar,

Deshpandey Layout ,Trimurti Nagar,Wathoda juni wasti,Kamakshi Nagar,Sadashive Nagar, Shailesh Nagar ,Devi Nagar, Salasar Vihar, Suraj Nagar,New Suraj Nagar,Sangharsh Nagar, Ghar Sansar society, Power house hiwri cota, Ved bhumi, Kawre layout Umya colony, Lakadganj I & II (part):

East wardhman nagar, Hiwri nagar ,Lig colony,Migcolony, Ews colony, Panthar nagar zopad patti, Padole nagar zopadpatti, Padole nagar, Shivaji society. Bhandewadi CA (Part) Raj Nagar, Vaishnodevi Nagar, Subhan Nagar CA (part) Sonba Nagar.

Citizens also take a note that supply through Tankers will also be not possible in the affected

areas. NMC & OCW has appealed citizens from above mentioned affected areas to co-operate & store sufficient water for their use in advance.

For more information about water supply consumers can contact OCW Helpline No 1800 266

9899.