HC cracks whip on unsafe school transport; RTO suspends license of 438 vehicles in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a sweeping crackdown that has sent shockwaves across the city’s education and transport sectors, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has taken an uncompromising stance on the safety of schoolchildren. Acting on its stern directives, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has suspended the licenses of 438 school vehicles found blatantly violating safety norms.

The action follows a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting rampant irregularities in school transportation. The division bench comprising Justice Anil Kilor and Justice Rajnish Vyas expressed deep concern over the callous oversight by the Education Department and transport authorities, warning that lax enforcement of rules was “placing the lives of thousands of schoolchildren in daily danger.”

Gold Rate 8 Oct 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,22,100/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,13,600/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,52,300/- Platinum ₹ 50,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The PIL was inspired by the tragic 2012 death of eight-year-old Virath Zade, who was crushed under a school bus, a tragedy that continues to haunt Nagpur’s collective conscience. The petitioner urged the court to ensure strict adherence to school transport safety regulations to prevent such horrific incidents from repeating.

Following the court’s directions, the RTO undertook an extensive inspection drive across Nagpur City, East Nagpur, and Rural areas, uncovering alarming levels of non-compliance. According to the RTO’s report submitted on October 6,

• Nagpur City RTO issued notices to 70 vehicles and cancelled 46 licenses,

• Nagpur East RTO acted against 410 vehicles, leading to 381 suspensions, and

• Nagpur Rural RTO issued notices to 105 vehicles, with several more suspensions pending.

The High Court has demanded accountability from all concerned departments, asserting that student safety cannot be compromised for administrative negligence or commercial greed.

New SOP proposed to ensure foolproof student transport safety:

Court-appointed amicus curiae Advocate Firdos Mirza submitted a detailed “Note of Amicus” proposing a stricter and more comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to plug systemic loopholes and enforce continuous monitoring.

Key recommendations:

• Ban on unfit drivers: Those with records of drunk driving, rash driving, or criminal offences to be permanently barred from driving school vehicles.

• Mandatory speed governors: Installation in all school buses and vans, especially those operating on highways or beyond city limits.

• CCTV & audio monitoring: Compulsory surveillance systems to track the conduct of drivers, conductors, and helpers.

• No mobile use: Total ban on use of phones or communication devices while driving.

• Emergency helpline & mobile app: Launch of a dedicated three-digit helpline linked to the police control room and Education Department, plus an app for citizens to report violations.

• Safety drills: Biannual mock drills on emergency exits and fire safety for students and staff, in collaboration with the fire brigade and police.

• Strict penalties: Heavy fines, blacklisting, and disciplinary action against schools, contractors, and transporters violating the law.

The High Court has made it clear that failure to enforce these safety measures will invite stringent judicial action. The ongoing drive marks a decisive step toward ensuring that Nagpur’s schoolchildren travel safely, every day, every journey.