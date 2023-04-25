Drinking water supply to many parts of Nagpur to be hit on April 26

Nagpur: Drinking water supply to many parts of Nagpur will be affected on Wednesday, April 26 as two shutdowns are planned, one on part of MAHATRANSCO and another one by Orange City Water.

The shutdown is being taken in two parts, first in the morning hours and second one from afternoon to night and same would affect functioning of raw water processing plants. The first shutdown is for repair of power lines and it would affect working at Navegaon-Khairy pumping station. The outage is planned on 33 KV Bus-II of 132 KV Mansar substation at Ramtek from 8 to 11 am.

During the period, clear water pumping from Pench-1, 2, 3 and 4 will be stopped resulting in stoppage of water supply in areas fed through feeders dependent on these WTPs. The second shutdown is of 14 hours that would affect working at Pench-IV WTP for taking-up inter connection of 800 and 600 mm Dia pipeline on express feeder for Sugat Nagar Amrut ESR from 8 am to 10 pm.

During this shutdown, the areas fed through the Pench IV feeder main will not receive any water.

Shutdown 1: Following command areas will not receive any water from 8 am to 11 am due to shutdown on Navegaon Khairi Raw Water Pumping station: Pench 1 WTP:

Dharampeth Zone – (GH-Buldi ESR); Dhantoli Zone -(Wanjari Nagar Old, Wanjari Nagar New, Reshimbagh, Hanuman Nagar ESR’s); Gandhibagh Zone-GH Medical; Satranjipura Zone GH-Boriyapura, Central Railway; Mangalwari Zone Gorewada GSR, GH-Rajnagar, GH-Sadar.

Pench-II and III WTP: Laxmi Nagar Zone (Laxmi Nagar Old, Gayatri Nagar, Trimurti Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Khamla, Jaitala GSR, Takli Sim ESR) Dharampeth Zone: (Ram Nagar ESR, Ram Nagar GSR, Seminary Hills. ESR, Seminary Hills. GSR, Dabha ESR, Tekdi Wadi ESR, Riffle Line, Futala Line, Civil Lines, IBM Tapping)

Hanuman Nagar Zone — (Chinchbhuvan ESR) Gandhibagh Zone – (Sitabuldi Fort 1 GSR, Sitabuldi Fort 2 GSR, Killa Mahal ESR, Boriyapura ESR) Mangalwari Zone – Gittikhadan GSR Shutdown-2: Due to shutdown of Pench-IV WTP for the Interconnection of 800 × 600 mm diameter on P4 express feeder for Sugat Nagar Amrut ESR, Pench 4 WTP will be stopped for 14 hours.

The following areas fed through on Pench-IV feeder main will not receive any water: Nara & Nari ESR (Ashi Nagar Zone), Laxmi Nagar ESR (Laxmi Nagar zone) , Dhantoli ESR (Dhantoli Zone), Omkar Nagar 1 & Omkar Nagar 2 ESR (Hanuman Nagar Zone), Mhalgi Nagar , Shri Nagar, Nalanda Nagar ESR’s (Hanuman Nagar Zone), Sakkardara 1, Sakkardara-2, Sakkardara-3 ESR’s (Nehru Nagar Zone) Hudkeshwar, Narsala, Bokhara and Godhani Railway area.

