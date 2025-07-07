Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration at Saraswati Vidyalaya

Advertisement



Nagpur: Saraswati Vidyalaya celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi -a significant festival with a Dindi ceremony in which the students from std.6th participated in traditional attire with dances,songs and speeches. Ku. Sanvi poreddiwar,Ku. Sejal wahane, ku. Unnati Singru and Ku. Sachi Dhoke conducted the program.

This program highlighting the rich culture of India went successful under the able guidance of the Respected governing body members of SIES

Shri T. K. Venkatesh – President SIES, Smt. V. Meenakshi -Secretary, Smt. Pushpa Ananthanarayan- HM, Smt. Lakshmi srinivasan -AHM , Supervisors – Shri Ravindra Kumar,Shri Rahul Ghode and teachers from Cultural department.