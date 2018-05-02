IPL Premier: Mumbai vs. Chennai

If you’re a keen follower of the Indian Premier League, or IPL for short, you would undoubtedly be aware of the massive rivalry that exists between two of the biggest and most exciting teams within Indian Premier League – the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

An Old Rivalry

No matter which team you personally support in the IPL, you will more than likely have strong opinions regarding these two teams, who have both dominated the IPL for quite some time. In fact, no other two teams in the IPL have had such as fierce rivalry, or have come against one another as much as these two teams. To date, the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, or ‘CSK’, as they are more commonly (and affectionately) known as, have clashed at least 30 times since their first memorable meeting in April, 2008.

As most fans of the IPL well know, of the two teams, the Mumbai Indians have usually been in the driver’s seat. That is to say, at least in terms of wins, with an impressive 18 wins over the CSK’s 11. Of the 30 matches played over the years, 8 have been played at the Chennai stadium, 12 in Mumbai, and 10 at a neutral venue.

Mumbai Indians have won 7 of those on home ground, with a further 6 in the lion’s den in Chennai. That’s a pretty impressive record by any standards, and it’s quite easy to see why they’ve drawn such a huge following. On the other hand, one should never rule out CSK, who are known for their ability to bounce back, especially against their biggest rivals.

If one considers the two performances that bookend the IPL, CSK won the inaugural clash in 2008 by 6 runs, and only last their last encounter in 2019 by one run! Mind you, it was the IPL final and they were playing against Mumbai Indians. But still, CSK are impressive in their own right.

Beware, Beware the Ides of March!

Too dramatic? As the soothsayer warned Caesar as he entered Rome, “beware, beware the ides of March”. And we all know what happened to Caesar! As it so happens, the next clash between these two giants of the IPL is scheduled for the 29th of March, 2020.

But for whom should the ides of March be a warning for? Right now, both teams have been performing well, with CSK being rated as the most consistent team within the IPL. Mumbai Indians are still on a high after winning the 2019 IPL final in Hyderabad, and are sure to bring their best on the 29th. If you’re a betting man (or woman) who would you be backing right now?

According to various mi vs csk odds and ratings, both teams have a good chance of upsetting the apple cart, and stamping their own authority on this year’s IPL tournament. Should you be backing CSK, with their never say die attitude? Or go with what most believe is a sure thing in the Mumbai Indians? Whatever you decide, it’s sure to be a cracker of a meeting!