“Chand Fir Nikla “ A Journy of Love songs live on fb

Heart beat and Harmonic Entertainment.

In the lock down period , Heart Beat and Harmonic Entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. Bhaskar Waghule and Raju Chopde Directors of Harmonic Entertainment present soul full songs with word Chand. Chand fir Nikla was the Title song.

Heart beat and Harmonic Entertainment has organized ” Chand Fir Nikla “ A Online Musical Concert on FB . It is unique program by Heart beat and Harmonic Entertainment for journey of love Songs. Versatile Singer Prashant sahare, Voice of Nagpur Sanjivani Buty, Bhaskar waghule, Raju Chopde, Sumitra Thakre and Aasha Barhate are the artists who has performed. Prashant and Sanjivani has planned this novel program.

Sanjivani Buty is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events .

Soulful songs like…… Chand aahe bharega ..Bhaskar Waghule, Ye rat bhigi bhigi..Raju Chopde +Asha Barhate , Gali me aaj Chand.. Sumitra Thakre, . Maine pucha chand se.. Sanjivani Buty +Prashant sahare were presented by Singers.

Other songs presented by Singers are

Aaja sanam madhur.., Chand jaise mukhde., Tera mera pyar amar..,. Chand ne kuch kaha .. Chand ke pass jo .., Aadha hai chandra.., Chand fir nikla marg.., Chand sifarish jo krta..,Chehra hai ya chand.. Chandni ratm me.. . Suraj huva madham.., Wo chand khila .., and Ghunghat me chand

Progranm conclude with Chand mera dil .. sung by all singers.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, Shyam jain, , Parvati Nayar, , Yogesh Sahare, Vijay Jathe, Vijaya Waideshkar and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Prashant Sahare has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement.

In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks Bhaskar waghule , Raju Chopde , Prashant Sahare and Sanjivani Buty for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 7 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.