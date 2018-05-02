DPS Lava hosts ‘Padma Shree Shubha’ to appreciate the importance of art

Nagpur: Delhi Public School Varanasi, Nasik and Lava Nagpur hosted ‘Padma Shree Shubha’ on Sunday evening. This is fifth in the series titled Breaking Barriers – virtual sessions that strive to foster creativity and learning in students.

The guest Padma Shree Shubha Mudgal and Tabla Maestro Aneesh Pradhan interacted with three DPSites, Aadya Mukherjee of DPS Varanasi, Aakar Gulve from DPS Nasik and Surbhi Udawant from DPS Lava Nagpur, about the importance of art in one’s life. made the conversation with Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan engrossing and inspiring.

During the webinar, Mudgal urged the students to keep listening to all kinds of music with an open mind. Popular and classical music can coexist. Emphasizing on the Fusion, she said, it is a valid genre that involves blending of two or more systems of music and adds a richness to both systems.

Taalim and riyaaz will help students understand the intricacies and finer nuances of the different forms of music. Apps and other social media platforms provide some learning but can never replace a Guru.

Sharing her thoughts on reality shows, Shubhaji said,” These shows helped unearth amazing talent across the country, it does focus more on performing rather than learning which still remains a challenge. Learning music is like embarking on a wonderful journey of discovery and cherishing every moment of the same.”

Aneeshji helped to unravel the similarities and differences between the Hindustani and Carnatic styles of rhythm. Talking about the rich heritage and diversity of music, he said, if we do not expose ourselves to this diversity we will end up poorer.

Art, said Aneeshji, sensitizes us to look at nature, society and relationships in a nuanced manner and so it should be made an integral part of our lives.

In the current situation, art could help us deal with our uncertainty, anxiety and retain sanity. Learning any form of art, be its music, dance, painting or sculptor brings us closer to our heritage and culture-the diversity that is the hallmark of India giving us a sense of rootedness.

Shubhaji and Aneeshji drew attention to the huge struggle that all artists are facing today; as performers, they are lost, as the audiences have been taken away. They exhort every moderator to respect and appreciate every individual associated with the performance being the accompanists, sound engineers or anyone.

Every edition of BREAKING BARRIERS has focused on a different facet of life – be it parenting and mental health in the times of a pandemic to reading Gita and living it.

This fifth webinar-elitist conversation with two luminaries who work across genres defies being typecasted, are committed to making Indian music on elitist and have loyal listeners across all age groups.

Shubha Mudgal and Aneesh Pradhan left a deep impact with their message, “Learn music because you want an elitist start not because you want to be a performer but because you cherish the journey of learning, name and fame will eventually come and even if it doesn’t, you still have your music.”

