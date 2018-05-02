Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, May 4th, 2021

    IPL gets suspended for time being after SRH player tests positive

    Mumbai: Having hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been suspended for the time being after an SRH player tested positive ahead of their scheduled match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi today. The rising numbers of Covid positives within the IPL bio bubble have led to the suspension of the season mid-way.

    IPL 2021 Suspended For A Week, Say BCCI Sources After Players Test Positive For COVID-19IPL 2021 has been suspended for a week, said BCCI sources.Reported

    On a day when two of its non-playing members, including a coach, tested positive for Covid-19, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they won’t play their next match against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi on Wednesday. It was learnt that CSK informed the BCCI that they could step back on the field only once all players who came in contact with the two people who tested positive cleared three tests over a six day period, as per Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) of the IPL.


    Trending In Nagpur
    पोलिसांच्या आशीर्वादाने कामठीत गांजा विक्री जोमात,
    पोलिसांच्या आशीर्वादाने कामठीत गांजा विक्री जोमात,
    अन्नधान्य पुरवठा, कॉन्ट्रॅक्ट ट्रेसिंग, गृह अलगीकरण, मायक्रो झोन याकडे गंभीरतेने लक्ष देण्याचे पालकमंत्र्यांचे आदेश
    अन्नधान्य पुरवठा, कॉन्ट्रॅक्ट ट्रेसिंग, गृह अलगीकरण, मायक्रो झोन याकडे गंभीरतेने लक्ष देण्याचे पालकमंत्र्यांचे आदेश
    मनपा की लापरवाही: खुलेआम घूम रहे है पॉजिटिव मरीज
    मनपा की लापरवाही: खुलेआम घूम रहे है पॉजिटिव मरीज
    Times of India Nagpur journalist Ruchir Mishra succumbs to Covid-19
    Times of India Nagpur journalist Ruchir Mishra succumbs to Covid-19
    Video: Fire engulfs Indus Paper Boat on Amaravati road
    Video: Fire engulfs Indus Paper Boat on Amaravati road
    Video: नागरिकांचा पोलिसांवर हल्ला; तुफान दगडफेक, टोलीतील घटना
    Video: नागरिकांचा पोलिसांवर हल्ला; तुफान दगडफेक, टोलीतील घटना
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    मास्क शिवाय फिरणा-यांवर कारवाई
    चुकीच्या पोस्ट समाज माध्यमांवर पसरविणाऱ्यावर कारवाई करणार
    चुकीच्या पोस्ट समाज माध्यमांवर पसरविणाऱ्यावर कारवाई करणार
    आपली बस सेवेतील २५ मिनी बसेसचे रुग्णवाहिकेमध्ये परिवर्तन
    आपली बस सेवेतील २५ मिनी बसेसचे रुग्णवाहिकेमध्ये परिवर्तन
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा दक्षिण~पश्चिम तर्फे रक्तदान शिबिराचे आयोजन
    भारतीय जनता युवा मोर्चा दक्षिण~पश्चिम तर्फे रक्तदान शिबिराचे आयोजन
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145