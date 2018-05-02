IPL gets suspended for time being after SRH player tests positive

Mumbai: Having hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has been suspended for the time being after an SRH player tested positive ahead of their scheduled match against Mumbai Indians in Delhi today. The rising numbers of Covid positives within the IPL bio bubble have led to the suspension of the season mid-way.

IPL 2021 Suspended For A Week, Say BCCI Sources After Players Test Positive For COVID-19IPL 2021 has been suspended for a week, said BCCI sources.

On a day when two of its non-playing members, including a coach, tested positive for Covid-19, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that they won’t play their next match against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi on Wednesday. It was learnt that CSK informed the BCCI that they could step back on the field only once all players who came in contact with the two people who tested positive cleared three tests over a six day period, as per Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) of the IPL.



