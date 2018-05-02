Investor Ravi Agrawal Raises Stakes in Infibeam Avenues

Nagpur: City Iconic Entrepreneur, Philanthropist and Investor Ravi Omprakash Agrawal has acquired 3,76,109 shares on August 19th 2020, which resulted in an acquisition of total 6,00,60,010 equity shares of Infibeam Avenues LTD.

He along with persons acting in concert Suraj Omprakash Agrawal, Amit Ravi Agrawal and L7 Hitech Private Limited have acquired the equity shares. Ravi now represents 9.05% of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of Infibeam Avenues — The leading digital payments and e-commerce technology platforms company.

Technology and e-commerce have been a part of people’s lives forever, but during this unfortunate time of COVID-19, it holds an important role. “With social distancing playing a huge role in our lives recently, digital payments and e-commerce platforms will further flourish.”

Says Ravi. His interest in technology has been seen through his initiative of supporting free technical education in tailoring and computer programs for many people.

Ravi has certainly been optimistic about digital payments and e-commerce to be precise.

Ravi Agrawal’s business skills have taken L7 from the ancestral trade to a colossal dynasty of L7 group of companies.

He joined the family business during his first year of graduation and his judicious strategies proved to be highly beneficial for the company. Ravi’s personality highlights his strong business acumen.