Published On : Wed, Aug 21st, 2019

Intra Section ‘All About Me’ Competition– CLASS Pre-Nursery

An Intra Section ‘All About Me’ Competition was held for the students of Class-Pre Nursery on 20th August, 2019 (Tuesday). The children had to speak about themselves and their school.

It was the first time that these little toddlers were speaking in front of an audience. The main objective of conducting the competition was to enhance self-confidence, communication skills and vocabulary development in the children. The ability to stand before others and speak effectively is a skill which they need to learn and practice. Speaking skills can enhance one’s personal life, thereby bringing about all-round development .

The children participated in the competition with full zest and zeal and were very eager to speak a few sentences about themselves. Parents’ and teachers’ effort to prepare their children for the competition was commendable.
It was a wonderful learning experience for the children . The honourable judges for the competition who patiently listened to each participant , had a tough time to decide the winners. The event was smoothly conducted by the event incharges Ms. PratimaDeshmukh and Ms.Manju Sharma.

The Principal Ms.GurpreetBhambra , the judges Ms.NeeraNagi (Pre-School Coordinator), and Ms. YogitaVispute appreciated the participants for the confidence showcased by them.

