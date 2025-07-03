Interstate gang of burglars busted in Nagpur; 2 arrested

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant breakthrough, the Pardi Police have exposed an interstate theft gang responsible for a series of burglaries in Nagpur. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case, and stolen property worth around Rs 11 lakh has been recovered based on their confession. Police are now on the lookout for two more absconding members of the gang.

The arrests were made while investigating a burglary reported on June 21, when a woman named Anupama Waghmare from Nageshwar Nagar lodged a complaint at Pardi Police Station. She had locked her house and left with her family for Pulgaon. In her absence, unidentified thieves broke into the house and decamped with gold and silver ornaments along with cash.

Accused nabbed from Madhya Pradesh

During the investigation, police received intelligence pointing to Sandeep Tembhare, a habitual thief, as the mastermind behind the crime. Acting swiftly, a Pardi Police team travelled to Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and arrested Tembhare along with his accomplice Mahendra Kushwaha.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to being involved in seven separate thefts across different parts of Nagpur city. Based on their statement, the police recovered gold and silver jewellery and other valuables worth approximately Rs 11 lakh.

Notably, Sandeep Tembhare is a repeat offender with over 20 previous theft cases registered against him. Investigations have also revealed that he has a gambling addiction, which allegedly fuels his repeated involvement in thefts.

The police are now hunting for two more members of the gang, who are currently absconding. Investigators suspect that the gang has been operating in other states as well.

The Pardi Police have intensified their investigation and believe that more theft cases linked to the same gang may soon come to light.