Nagpur’s first wheelchair model: Aboli enters ‘Influencer Book of World Records’ in style!

Nagpur: Defying physical limitations and societal stereotypes, Aboli Jarit, a young woman from Nagpur, has etched her name in the Influencer Book of World Records, becoming the city’s first-ever wheelchair model.

Born on March 7, 2003, and a resident of Dhantoli, Aboli’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Standing just 3 feet 4 inches tall, she suffers from Renal Rickets, a condition that hinders bone development. She was also born without a urinary bladder. But these severe medical challenges never succeeded in holding her back.

Instead of seeing herself as weak or dependent, Aboli turned her physical limitations into her greatest strength. With sheer confidence and determination, she rolled onto the ramp in her wheelchair — not just as a model, but as a symbol of courage, breaking conventional beauty standards and reshaping how society views disability.

Her achievement is not merely a personal victory; it stands as a bold statement that physical challenges cannot clip the wings of dreams. Aboli’s remarkable journey has become a beacon of hope for thousands who feel constrained by their circumstances.

“We are not disabled; we are differently-abled,” says Aboli, whose life and success continue to inspire countless others to rise above limitations and chase their dreams.