Deadly traps: Uncovered manholes invite tragedies in Nagpur

Two months after announcing a Rs 1.5 crore project to install 5,000 anti-theft manhole covers, the NMC’s plan remains buried in bureaucratic files

Nagpur: As the city battles waterlogged streets this monsoon, uncovered manholes have turned into open death traps, exposing the shocking apathy of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). Two months after grandly announcing a Rs 1.5 crore project to install 5,000 anti-theft manhole covers, the civic body’s plan remains buried in bureaucratic files — leaving citizens to fend for themselves against lurking dangers.

With every spell of rain, city roads resemble murky ponds, concealing gaping manholes that have already triggered accidents involving pedestrians, bikers, and even stray animals. Despite clear warnings and repeated incidents, the NMC has failed to act with the urgency the crisis demands.

The original tender process to procure theft-proof manhole covers began in April but was abruptly scrapped after Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari ordered procedural changes. Instead of fast-tracking the project, the civic body chose to entangle it in a complex two-phase process — first inviting price quotes from three state-based manufacturers, then floating separate tenders for zone-wise installation.



Before these revised tenders could even see the light of day, Chaudhari conveniently left for an overseas study tour in Japan. The file now gathers dust, while open manholes across Nagpur silently await their next victim.

A tour across Nagpur paints a grim picture. Missing manhole covers dot even major roads, while footpaths — meant to be safe zones for pedestrians — are riddled with exposed chambers. Civic officials admit that iron and cement manhole covers are routinely stolen and sold in the scrap market, leaving deadly gaps hidden under rainwater.

In a desperate attempt to avoid tragedies, residents have resorted to makeshift warnings — wooden planks, sticks, and pieces of cloth precariously marking open manholes. But these flimsy arrangements are no substitute for the missing covers and often prove just as dangerous.

A plan gathering dust

Ironically, NMC seemed to have the solution within reach. Inspired by anti-theft covers used in the Pora River pollution abatement project, officials proposed fibre-based manhole covers mounted on precast concrete frames. Unlike traditional covers embedded with iron rods, these new designs have no scrap value — making them theft-proof.

The plan envisioned 500 covers per zone across Nagpur’s 10 zones. While groundwork and minor repairs have begun, without final approvals, the core installation remains stalled — yet another victim of official lethargy.

Clock is ticking

With every passing day of delay, the city’s streets grow deadlier. The question remains — how many more accidents, how many more avoidable tragedies will it take before NMC prioritizes public safety over procedural paralysis?