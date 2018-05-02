Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Jun 21st, 2019

International Yoga Day was celebrated at NCC OTA, Kamptee

International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor at National Cadet Corps Officers Training Academy, Kamptee on 21 Jun 2019. A total of 600 participants attended the Yoga Day event. NCC OTA is a premier institution of the Country, where Associate NCC Officers from all parts of the country and Permanent Instructors from Army are trained to mould the young cadets of NCC. Yoga, which is essentially a spiritual discipline
based on an extremely subtle science, focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body and thus leads to union of individual consciousness with universal consciousness to achieve self-realisation, holistic health, happiness and harmony through practices.

Major General IJS Hundal, Commandant, while addressing the gathering, after yoga practices, exhorted all to imbibe the true Spirit of Yoga and urged all ranks and trainees to practice yoga on a daily basis. He also wished every trainee student to be proficient in yoga, so that they can in turn, train the NCC cadets on yoga in their respective institutions.

Lieutenant Gen Rajeev Chopra, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal , Director General NCC in his special circular on International Yoga Day stressed on the importance of yoga and the commitment of NCC to spread the benefits of yoga amongst the youth of the Nation.

