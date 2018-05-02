Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Girl raped over false marriage promise in Wadi

Nagpur: A 25-year-old girl has leveled-up an allegation of rape against her former partner, following his refusal of marriage in Wadi area. The accused identified as Vinay Pradeep Paware (26), a resident of Defense Quarter Wadi allegedly lured the survivor with marriage promise and sexually exploited her between March 2016 and August 2018.

In her complaint, the survivor told Wadi cops that, she met with accused Vinay back in 2015 on social media platform. The duo soon shared numbers and started talking on the calls and whatsapp. Soon the friendship took romantic turn when Vinay proposed the survivor. Subsequently, the duo started going out. During the same, Vinay had expressed her sexual desires towards the 25-year-old. As he had promised to tie nuptial knot with her, the survivor gave her consent. Following which, Vinay started sexually exploiting her on the regular basis. Such acts were continued till August 2018.

However when this year, survivor approached Vinay with marriage proposal, he turned blind eye towards her demand and soon started ignoring her calls and avoiding her texts messages. Sensing something amiss, survivor then narrated her ordeal to her parents. Following which, they rushed to Wadi police and filed a complaint.

Wadi police have booked accused Vinay under Sections 376 (2), (K), (N), 417 of the IPC and started the investigation.

