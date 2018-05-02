International Conference on “Sustainable Energy and Environmental Challenges” from 27th Nov

CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI), in association with International Society for Energy, Environment and Sustainability (ISEES), is organising an International Conference on “Sustainable Energy and Environmental Challenges” at CSIR-NEERI, Nagpur on 27-29 November, 2019. Shri Sudhir Shrivastava, Chairman, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will inaugurate the conference on 27th November, 2019 in the NEERI Auditorium at 9.30 am.

Prof. Ashok Pandey, Chairman, ISEES; Prof. Avinash Kumar Agarwal, IIT-Kanpur; Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Director, CSIR-NEERI; and Dr. Nitin Labhsetwar, Organising Secretary will also be present on this occasion. A panel discussion on “Balancing Energy Security, Environmental Impacts & Economic Considerations: Indian Perspective” will be organised at 5.00 pm on 28th November, 2019.

Dr. V K Saraswat, Hon’ble Member, NITI Aayog will be one of the panellists.

The objective of this International Conference is to promote research and outreach programme in India and abroad through scientific deliberations.

The conference will bring together engineers, scientists, academicians, students, managers and other professionals in order to address and discuss emerging sustainable energy and environmental issues. It will provide platforms for physicists, environmental engineers, mathematicians, chemists, engineers and biologists for critical discussion in key areas related to energy and environmental sciences.