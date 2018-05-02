Swar sargam Nagpur has organized “ Tere Chehre se Najar Nahi Hatati ……..” a musical concert at Utkarsh Hall , Mor Hindi Bhavan , Sitabuldi Nagpur.

Program starts with “ Mere Dil me aaj kya hai …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who was the chief guest for the function. Other singers were Seema Sing , Maya Dhoke , Shiv kumar Awaze, Santosh Lande, and Raj Chaudhary.

Soulful songs like Aye dil ki rani, Mai Shayar to Nahi, Teri Rahon me Khade hai Dil Tham ke, Hye hye ye majboori, Tumhara Chahne wala …., O Mehbooba tere dil ke pass…., Pyar hua ekrar hua…. , Hava ke sath sath …., Na ja kahin ab na ja , Tune o Rangile kaisa jadu kiya…., Pyar diwana hota hai…, Dil Pukare…, Vadiya mera Daman…, Mai na bhulunga…, Itna to Yad hai muze…, Jeevan ke har mod par…, Tere Chehrese najar nahi hatati…. Mohabbad bade kam ki chij hai…. were presented by singers.

Duet songs like Ye Raten ye mausam nadi ka Kinara …… fro Delhi ka Thag and Pyar hua ekrar hua hai…..fron Shree 420 featuring Raj Kapoor and Nargis presented by Dr.Sanjay Uttarwar and Seema Sing were received lot of appalaud from audience and enjoyed by audience. Hava ke sath sath … By Shiv Kumar and Maya also well received by audience. Meri soni Meri Tamanna ….. by Yuvraj Chaudhary received loud appalaud from audience.

Many new singers impressed the audience with remarkable performances during program. The audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar also entertained the audience by presenting soulful songs of Mukesh , Kishor Kumar and Manna Dey. By profession , He is a Principal of Engineering College , but having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned singer of our city.

Anchor Raj Chaudhary with his sharari done his job nicely. He narrert various stories in connection with songs.

At the interval of program , Organisers felicitate Chief Guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar by presenting shawl , Shrifal and memento. In his reply to felicitation , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Seema sing, Maya Dhoke , Yuvraj Chaudhary for lovely felicitation and extend his good wishes for future of the Swar Sargam gp.

Program comes to end at 9.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.