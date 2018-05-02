International Arbiter Swapnil Bansod of Nagpur appointed assistant lecturer at AICF’s online refresher course

Nagpur: International Arbiter Swapnil Bansod of Nagpur has been appointed as the assistant lecturer by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for Online Arbiters Refresher Course.

The AICF has organized these online refresher courses on various dates in April on online platform zoom. The refresher course is mandatory for all arbiters, who wish to work in FIDE rating tournaments from April 2021 to March 2022 offline and hybrid online format which is a new system inducted by FIDE to overcome and run the game of chess on online format.

International Arbiters R Anantharam of Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Kumar of Bihar (Chairman, Arbiters Commission, AICF) and MS Gopakumar of New Delhi were chief lecturers for the refresher seminars.

IA Swapnil Bansod is the only assistant lecturer for this refresher seminar. The other two assistant lecturers — IA Srivatsan R of Tamil Nadu and IA Vipnesh Bhardwaj of Chandigarh — were unavailable due to their personal reasons.

Total 400 arbiters including International Arbiters, FIDE Arbiters and National Arbiters took part in this refresher seminar from all over India.

Bansod gives credit of his success to his family members, Nagpur District Chess Association and chess fraternity of Nagpur.



