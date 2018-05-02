Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Apr 18th, 2021
    Sports News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    International Arbiter Swapnil Bansod of Nagpur appointed assistant lecturer at AICF’s online refresher course

    Nagpur: International Arbiter Swapnil Bansod of Nagpur has been appointed as the assistant lecturer by the All India Chess Federation (AICF) for Online Arbiters Refresher Course.

    The AICF has organized these online refresher courses on various dates in April on online platform zoom. The refresher course is mandatory for all arbiters, who wish to work in FIDE rating tournaments from April 2021 to March 2022 offline and hybrid online format which is a new system inducted by FIDE to overcome and run the game of chess on online format.

    International Arbiters R Anantharam of Tamil Nadu, Dharmendra Kumar of Bihar (Chairman, Arbiters Commission, AICF) and MS Gopakumar of New Delhi were chief lecturers for the refresher seminars.

    IA Swapnil Bansod is the only assistant lecturer for this refresher seminar. The other two assistant lecturers — IA Srivatsan R of Tamil Nadu and IA Vipnesh Bhardwaj of Chandigarh — were unavailable due to their personal reasons.

    Total 400 arbiters including International Arbiters, FIDE Arbiters and National Arbiters took part in this refresher seminar from all over India.

    Bansod gives credit of his success to his family members, Nagpur District Chess Association and chess fraternity of Nagpur.


    Trending In Nagpur
    Guardian Minister takes stock of medical facilities amid worsening Covid-19 situation
    Guardian Minister takes stock of medical facilities amid worsening Covid-19 situation
    Know Your Police Station: Sakkardhara
    Know Your Police Station: Sakkardhara
    दंदे हॉस्पिटलला ना. गडकरींनी दिले 5 व्हेंटिलेटर
    दंदे हॉस्पिटलला ना. गडकरींनी दिले 5 व्हेंटिलेटर
    RAT on Nagpur streets: 18 test positive on day 1
    RAT on Nagpur streets: 18 test positive on day 1
    New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases
    New High: Nagpur reports record Covid deaths at 79, 6,956 fresh cases
    भाजप वैद्यकीय आघाडीद्वारे रेशीमबागेत रक्तदान – प्लाझ्मादान शिबिर संपन्न
    भाजप वैद्यकीय आघाडीद्वारे रेशीमबागेत रक्तदान – प्लाझ्मादान शिबिर संपन्न
    India may witness 2,320 daily Covid-19 deaths by June first week: Lancet study
    India may witness 2,320 daily Covid-19 deaths by June first week: Lancet study
    Are NMC helplines proving to be a damp squib?
    Are NMC helplines proving to be a damp squib?
    NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason
    NMC, Nagpur Police start RAT for those venturing out sans valid reason
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Congress playing dirty politics during Covid crisis: Adv Meshram
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145