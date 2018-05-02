Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, Apr 18th, 2021
    Indian boxers Arundhati Choudhary, Gitika cruise into quarters at AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships

    Nagpur: Three-time Khelo India champion Arundhati Choudhary outclassed Columbian boxer Deyaneira Casas to advance into the 69-kg women’s quarter-finals on the third day at the AIBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Championships in Kielce, Poland.

    The Rajasthan pugilist Arundhati, who was amongst the five Indian women to clinch gold medal at the recent Adriatic Pearl tournament, was dominant throughout the bout as she did not allow her opponent any chance to make a comeback before completing a comfortable 5-0 win.

    Arundhati, after Vinka (60-kg) and Poonam (57-kg), is now the third Indian to enter into the last-8 stage at the ongoing championship.

    Another highlight of the day was Gitika, who sent European champion Diana Ermakova packing in the opening round in the women’s 48-kg as she outclassed the Russian 5-0.

    In the men’s section, playing in the 69-kg category, Sumit progressed into the pre-quarterfinals after he downed Rafael Perdomo of Venezuela with the referee stopping the contest. Akash Gorkha also tamed German boxer Enrico Kliesch 5-0 in the 60-kg opening round bout.

    Meanwhile, Vikas (52-kg) and Arshi Khanam (54-kg) couldn’t progress further as they suffered defeats in their respective bouts. While Vikas, who came into the match after beating European Youth champion Yasen Radev in the last bout, lost a second-round match with a split decision 1-4 against Mongolia’s Sukhbat Enkhzorigt.

    Arshi too fell short against Asian Junior champion Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova as she went down 1-4 in the second round.

    2019 Asian Youth champion Naorem Babyrojisana Chanu (51-kg), and silver medallist Ankit Narwal (64-kg) are among the four Indians who will be seen in action on the fourth day of the World Championships.


