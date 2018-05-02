Nagpur Corona Update: 13 test positive, 142 active cases

Nagpur: The cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) are on continuous rise in the city as 13 more patients tested positive on Monday. This was followed by 46 cases on Friday and six patients who have tested positive for virus borne disease on Saturday and 19 who tested positive on Sunday. With the latest development, the active cases have surged to 142 by Monday morning.

All 13 patients were placed quarantined at Pachpaoli based quarantine centre. Out of which 8 belonged to Mominpura, one each share Bhankheda, Juni mangalwari, and Indora connection and 2 belonged to from Naik talav and Bangladesh premises. With the latest development the total cases have jumped to 553.

On Saturday, a homeless man on CA road has also succumbed to virus borne disease, after testing positive for the disease, earlier this week, while a woman died of virus borne disease on Sunday. With this, the death toll of Nagpur rose to 11. Though the silver lining being close to 400 patients have successfully recovered from the global pandemic.