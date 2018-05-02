City’s Arya bags first prize at National Dance Contest

Nagpur: Making Nagpur proud, city’s budding artist Arya Kalamkar stoler the show at National Dance Contest by bagging the first prize. Held at Vishakhapatnam, the Dance Contest was participated by artists from various parts of the country.

Arya was selected for the event and won the honour as top dancer. With Arya’s artistic feat, a feather was added in the cap of Nagpur’s cultural field at national level.

Arya is Class VIII student of Ajni-based Mount Carmel School and learns finer nuances of dance at Pratibha Nrutya Mandir in city. During prize distribution ceremony, Founder and Director of Natyavali Nrutya Academi U Maheshbabu patted Arya for her outstanding talent.