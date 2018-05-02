Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, May 31st, 2020
    National News

    IMD warns of cyclonic storm over Maharashta, Gujarat

    New Delhi: Fishermen who have ventured into the Arabian sea along the north and south Gujarat coasts should return by Sunday and not go out till June 4 as a low pressure area formed over sea is likely to further intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach south Gujarat coasts by June 3, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.

    The Ahmedabad meteorological centre of IMD also advised hoisting of “distant cautionary-1” storm warning signals at all ports on north and south Gujarat coasts, as the sea condition was very likely to be “rough to very rough,” with wind speed reaching 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 mph by June 4.

    “The low pressure area over south east and adjoining east central Arabian sea and Lakshadweep area persists. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east central and adjoining south east Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3,” the IMD said.

    “Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coasts by May 31. Fishermen are advised not to venture along and off south Gujarat coast on June 2, and along and off north and south Gujarat coast on June 3-4,” it added.

    On June 2, wind speed will reach 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 over south Gujarat coast, with sea condition very likely to be “rough to very rough”.

    On June 3-4, squally wind speed will reach 90-100 kmph gusting 110 kmph over Gujarat coasts, and the sea condition is very likely to be high to very high, it said.

    Fishermen are also advised not to venture into west central Arabian sea along and off south Oman and Yemen coasts during the next 24 hours due to depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen, the IMD said.

