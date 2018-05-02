Institute of Engineers and Sinchan Sahayog marks ‘World Environment Day 2019’

Nagpur: Institute of Engineers (I) in association with Sinchan Sahayog celebrated ‘World Environment Day 2019’ on 8th June 2019 Saturday at IE(I)’s Nagpur Local Centre (NLC).

Dr. R L Shrivastava Chairman of the Centre welcomed the Chief Guest and briefed on various initiatives undertaken by IEI NLC. Dr. Ramesh Daryapurkar, Convener for the programme elaborated significance of World Environment Day to the audience and also explained why “NGOs role” was picked up as a theme for this years celebration.

S S Doifode, President of Sinchan Sahayog spoke on the importance of environment protection. Chief Guest for the function Kaustav Chatterjee who is a founder of Green Vigil NGO and Brand Ambassador of Nagpur for Swachh Bharat Mission was felicitated on the occasion and he made a Keynote address covering Role, responsibilities and importance of NGOs in Environment Protection.

In his detailed presentation, Chattejee – a well-known Environmental activist explained various initiatives undertaken by his NGO in Nagpur city for encouraging the citizens to use artificial tanks during Ganesh Immersion, saving of trees during road construction, using treated sewage for fire hydrants deployed in Bhandewadi MSW dump yard, energy savings on Full moon day etc. He stressed that Government listens to you if you are honest and is always open to innovative ideas and suggestions.

Dr. R L Shrivastava, Chairman announced that an award is being instituted by IEI NLC named “ParyavaranSaathi” to be awarded to best performing NGO / activist from next year to be conferred on World Environment Day every year. Dr. M S Kadu volunteered full support to Green Vigil and proposed vote of thanks. Mr. SarangBansule conducted the proceedings of the entire function very well. The programme was attended by Engineering fraternity in large numbers.