Kathua murder: 3 get life, 3 get 5-year-jail

Just in: Life imprisonment for the three Kathua rape-murder convicts. The other three convicts get a five-year jail term. Sanji Ram, the village head, special police officer Deepak Khajuria and Parvesh Kumar were given a life sentence. The three accused have also been sentenced to 25 years for charges of gang-rape, says the lawyer.

Special Inspector Anand Dutta, head constable Tilak Raj and special police officer Surender Verma were sentenced to five years for destruction of evidence.

An eight-year-old girl was kidnapped in January 10 last year and gangraped in captivity in a small village temple in Kathua after having been kept sedated for four days. She was later bludgeoned to death. The incident led to a country-wide outcry and the trial was held on day-to-day basis at the district and sessions court in Pathankot.