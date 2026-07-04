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Nagpur: A dispute over the installation of a shop signboard turned violent in the MIDC police station area, leaving a café owner injured. Police have registered a case against the accused after the alleged assault, which was also captured on CCTV.

The incident occurred in front of Payal Café on Wanadongri-Hingna Road.

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According to police, the complainant, Manish Nahu Giri, operates Payal Café in the building. A wine shop owned by the sons of the accused, Manish Bhosale, functions on the upper floor of the same premises.

Police said the dispute began after Bhosale allegedly installed a signboard in front of his shop, which Giri objected to, claiming it created an issue for his establishment. The argument soon escalated into a heated confrontation.

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In his complaint, Giri alleged that Bhosale abused him, physically assaulted him and struck him during the altercation, causing injuries to both his ears. The assault was reportedly captured on the café’s CCTV cameras.

The injured café owner was admitted to Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Based on the complaint, MIDC Police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

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