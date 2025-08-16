Inspiring rise: Once abandoned at railway station, blind Mala joins Nagpur Collectorate

Blind since birth and battling extreme malnourishment in her early days, Mala scripted history by cracking MPSC and securing a government post as Revenue Assistant

Nagpur: Life has come full circle for Mala, a girl once left abandoned as a frail infant at a railway station dustbin, who has now scripted history by securing a government post as Revenue Assistant at the Nagpur District Collectorate.

Blind since birth and battling extreme malnourishment in her early days, Mala was discovered in a helpless state at Jalgaon Railway Station. Her destiny changed when she was brought to Vazzar’s home for differently-abled children in Amravati district. It was there that noted social reformer Padmashri Shankarbaba Papalkar stepped into her life, giving her not just shelter but also a name, identity, and hope for a future.

Under his mentorship, Mala embraced education with remarkable determination. Learning through Braille, she pursued academics all the way to post-graduation, before setting her sights on competitive examinations. In 2019, she began preparing for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams and, four years later, cleared the MPSC (Group C) Main Examination 2023.

After the recent completion of document verification, Mala now stands on the brink of a new chapter in her life. She will soon receive her appointment letter, joining 54 other candidates who have earned government postings.

The moment has been hailed as historic. “This could be the first instance in the country where a congenitally blind and abandoned girl has cleared MPSC and secured a government job. It is an achievement that deserves to be written in golden letters,” said Papalkar, his voice filled with pride.

Mala’s success has drawn wide admiration. Amravati Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule congratulated both her and Papalkar, while Nagpur Collector Dr Vipin Itankar lauded her resilience and expressed confidence that she may soon receive her appointment letter at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis himself.

From the despair of a railway platform to the corridors of government service, Mala’s journey is a stirring reminder that no obstacle is insurmountable when guided by courage, mentorship, and unyielding determination.