GWCET Celebrates 79th Independence Day

The NSS and Sports Unit of Govindrao Wanjari College of Engineering and Technology celebrated Independence Day with unprecedented enthusiasm.

India completed 79 years of independence and celebrated the 79th Independence Day under the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” to commemorate independence. Treasurer of Amar Sewa Mandal and Senate Member of R.T.M.N.U. , Dr. Smeeta Wanjari hoisted the flag. The program began with the National Anthem. Dr. Smeeta Wanjari presented valuable thoughts about India’s independence on this occasion.

Principal Dr. Salim Chavan advised the students to find the basis of technology and invent new products. On this occasion, the students presented patriotic songs, speeches, drama and dedicated them to the soldiers.

Amar Sewa Mandal President Dr. Suhasiniji Wanjari, Amar Seva Mandal Secretary and MLA Adv. Abhijitji Wanjari and Amar Sewa Mandal Treasurer and Senate Member of R.T.M.N.U., Dr. Smeeta Wanjari, Principal Dr. Salim Chavan praised the organizers of the NSS and Sports Unit Department.