iNSPiRE. Your Apple Authorised Reseller Store now open in Orange City Mall, London Street!

Nagpur: iNSPiRE – Apple Authorised Reseller Store recently launched its store at Orange City Mall, London Street in the city, offering customers access to the newest and widest range of Apple products and accessories. The store is designed to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience, where they can explore and experience the latest Apple products in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

The fourth iNSPiRE store in Nagpur aims to bring the best of Apple technology to the gadget lovers in South Nagpur. Customers can find the latest range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, AirPods, and accessories. The knowledgeable and friendly staff is on hand to assist customers in making the right purchase decisions and to provide expert advice and support for all Apple-related needs.

“We are thrilled to bring iNSPiRE – Apple Authorised Reseller Store to the people of South Nagpur and offer customers the opportunity to experience the latest and most innovative Apple products. It’s a pleasure to see customers visit the store and place their faith in iNSPiRE’s impeccable service for their technology needs.” said Shantanu Gadre, Director, NGRT Systems Pvt Ltd.

Customers can avail exciting offers at the store, buy a MacBook & get up to 25% Off, buy an iPhone & get up to 5% Off, buy an Apple Watch & get up to 5% Off, buy an iPad & get up to 5% Off, buy AirPods & get Free Protect+ worth ₹1700 etc.

The offers are valid till the 30th of November 2023. The store is open between 10 am and 9 pm.

iNSPiRE

Adjacent Westside, London Street,

Opp Radisson Blu,

Wardha Road, Nagpur

Phone: 0712-2950299 | 0712-2950293

Email: info@ngrt.in

Website: www.inspireonline.in

