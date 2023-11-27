On the Internet, due to the high competition existing in the gambling industry, users often have questions related to the choice of bookmaker and online casino. Today we will tell you about a Mostbet bookmaker, which is one of the existing well-known companies that guarantee safe and quality service to their customers. Mostbet offers all its players not only a safe and exciting online experience, but also a wide range of games and bets, which you will get acquainted with as you read the description of this company. Mostbet is chosen by players from India as they are aware of the reliability of this business. Let’s take a closer look at the platform and the different features it provides us with. And if you want to get more information about the bookmaker, visit the official site at https://mostbet.pro.in/.

What does the company’s sportsbook offer?

You will have a lot of fun playing at Mostbet. Here you can bet on over 30 sports including cricket, kabaddi, horse racing and more. These sports include:

Soccer;

Tennis;

Volleyball;

Basketball;

Table Tennis;

Tennis;

Hockey;

Handball, etc.

You can use both the Company’s website and its mobile application on a daily basis to participate in various sports tournaments and bet on cyber sports events such as Dota 2 and CS:GO. This can be done online and live, depending on your preference and the type of information display that is most convenient for you.

Reasons to bet at Mostbet?

On the official website of the Indian company Mostbet you can read about its numerous advantages and merits, however, here I will highlight just a few of them for your convenience.

More than a decade of experience in the industry;

Huge selection of sports available at the bookmaker;

The ability to choose any format of odds;

Numerous options available in the market;

The ability to place single, accumulative and system bets;

High betting requirements for each sporting event;

If desired, it is possible to participate in cyber sports;

Pleasant bonuses in sports;

Bets can be placed both in real time during the match and in advance of the match.

Mostbet payment options

Every Mostbet user has the opportunity to replenish their account in various ways. Now I will tell you more about it.

The platform supports a wide range of banking methods. As an alternative, you can choose to pay with an e-wallet or cryptocurrency.

Options for funding an account at Mostbet:

PhonePe;

UPI;

Google Pay;

Paytm;

Ripple;

Perfect Money;

Cryptocurrency.

You can top up your account for any amount at any time convenient for you. This depends on which payment method you have chosen from the available alternatives. Each of them has its own restrictions. In the case of the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, there are no restrictions. If you want your deposit to be processed immediately, cryptocurrency deposits are the best option, but if you are willing to wait between 16 and 60 minutes, you can use one of the other payment methods available on the site.

Withdrawal methods from Mostbet

Is it time to withdraw your earnings? It’s easy to do it with us! There are ten different ways to withdraw your money and they are as follows:

AstroPay ;

Perfect Money ;

VISA ;

UPI ;

Direct Banking ;

Paytm ;

Mastercard ;

PhonePe ;

Tether ;

Bitcoin.

Users whose accounts have been validated have the ability to withdraw money. In order to verify your identity, you will need to create a profile on the site, during which you will be required to give your name, surname, date of birth, gender, nation, city, and document number.

The Loyalty Program of Mostbet

By registering an account on the site and starting to make regular purchases, you automatically become a member of the loyalty program. This program consists of ten levels, each of which increases the user’s status in the company until the player reaches the highest level, which is called “Legend”. The following nine steps must be completed before you can participate in this momentous occasion:

Rookie;

Amateur;

Promising;

Youth Team Player;

Pro;

Major League Player;

National Team Player;

Star;

World Champion;

Legend

You have already registered and started using this platform, and you successfully complete daily tasks, you will be rewarded with the company’s own coins: Mostbets. A certain amount of these coins can be exchanged for cashback, free spins or a bonus on your first deposit at the online casino. The size of the bonus you receive also depends on the level achieved in the loyalty program. Be an active member of the program if you want to increase your cashback, receive unique gifts and invitations to participate in exclusive tournaments, and want it all.

Mostbet bonuses for Indians

The official bookmaker Mostbet has a fantastic bonus system that includes a lot of different offers that are interesting and enjoyable at the same time. The vast majority of them are one-of-a-kind incentives that are available on the official website. A separate section of this site has collected all the information about the rules governing promotions and bonuses. To get to this page, you need to go to the main page and find the blue button labeled “Promos” at the very top of the page.

Bonus on the Initial Deposit



After registering for the site, you have one week to make a wager to obtain a bonus worth 100% of your initial investment, up to 25,000 Indian rupees. If you make your first deposit within the first 15 minutes of registering an account, you will receive an additional bonus of 125%.

Lucky Loser

After the client has made 20 unsuccessful bets, he is entitled to a second chance to win at any amount and at any odds. In this case half of the lost money will be returned.

Triumphant Friday

On Friday, if you make a deposit of at least 50 Indian rupees, you will be eligible to get a bonus of up to 4,000 Indian rupees.

Express-Booster

If you bet an accumulator on four or more different events, you will be eligible for an additional bonus that will make the overall voucher multiplier larger.

5th Bet

Collect your wagers, and you’ll receive a bonus of mostbet coins for every fifth bet you make.

Odds Boost +40%



Your rewards could potentially increase by as much as forty percent if you make a combination wager consisting of three or more separate wagers.

Invite Friends

If you invite your friends to use Mostbet IN, you can make up to 40% of the money they wager.

Bet Buyback



Make use of the bonus if you are unsure about the result of an event or if the odds have altered in a manner that was not anticipated by you. We’ll buy your stake, which will result in cost savings for you.

Betting Insurance

Insure your single bet or express bet. In case of failure you will get your money back. In case of a win, you will keep the entire premium.

Birthday with Mostbet

You can get a special bonus if you deposit at least 500 Indian rupees. This promotion is valid for a limited time on your birthday, as well as for some days before and after it.

The company uses the free bets as a hedge against possible losses in the accumulation bet.

Place a cumulative bet on at least seven different events, each of which must have odds of 1.7 or higher. If none of them win, you will be given a free bet to make up for it.

