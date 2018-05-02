Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday

Nagpur: To mark the “International Women’s Day” the office of City Police Commissioner has launched a special programme for females — Woman Complaint Day — by giving them access directly to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective zones along with Assistant Commissioner of Police and Police Inspectors regarding the problems faced by woman and girls. The special programme will be organized on every second and fourth Tuesday between 11 am and 2 pm.

The innovative move has been conceptualized by Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay. The move seeks to restore the sense of safety among woman and their sign of belief on Nagpur Police.

With several initiatives in past like Bharosa Cell, Damini Pathak, Buddy Cops, Home Drop, Care, Student Police, the Nagpur Police have always been on their toes to adopt and executive new technique to reach out citizens specially the females.