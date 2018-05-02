Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Thu, Mar 5th, 2020

    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday

    Nagpur: To mark the “International Women’s Day” the office of City Police Commissioner has launched a special programme for females — Woman Complaint Day — by giving them access directly to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective zones along with Assistant Commissioner of Police and Police Inspectors regarding the problems faced by woman and girls. The special programme will be organized on every second and fourth Tuesday between 11 am and 2 pm.

    The innovative move has been conceptualized by Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay. The move seeks to restore the sense of safety among woman and their sign of belief on Nagpur Police.

    With several initiatives in past like Bharosa Cell, Damini Pathak, Buddy Cops, Home Drop, Care, Student Police, the Nagpur Police have always been on their toes to adopt and executive new technique to reach out citizens specially the females.

    In Pic: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport observes anti-hijack mock exercise
    Rising mercury in early March hints at harsher summer ahead in Nagpur
    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday
    Teenage boy stones grandma to death over domestic fracas in Gittikhadan
    बाळाची काळजी घेण्यासाठी मिळाली ‘बेबी केअर किट’
    जैवविविधता समितीच्या सहकार्याने नागपुरात साकारणार ‘विशेष उद्यान’
    Yes Bank से 50 हजार से ऊपर की निकासी पर RBI ने लगाई रोक
    महाआघाड़ी सरकार राजनीत जरूर करें लेकिन नागपुर को बदनाम न करें- महापौर
    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores
    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
    हिम्मत हैं तो काचीपुरा का अतिक्रमण हटाए तुकाराम मूंढ़े
    Women’s Day 2020: Maharashtra girls get to act as ‘collector for a day’
    Satranjipura zone ESR cleaning programme from 7 to 21 March
    Innovative Policing : Nagpur cops to observe “Woman Complaint Day” every 2nd, 4th Tuesday
    जैवविविधता समितीच्या सहकार्याने नागपुरात साकारणार ‘विशेष उद्यान’
    ‘कोरोना’ची भीती बाळगू नका; काळजी घ्या
    ‘कोरोना’ची अफवा पसरवू नका; भीती बाळगू नका
    RBI caps Yes Bank withdrawal limit at Rs 50k
    Video: Besides tricking ‘Plasto’ founder, Vishal Agrawal also sold his property worth crores
    Bombay HC notice to former CM Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
    परिवहन विभागाचा ३६.४२ लाख रुपये शिलकीचा अर्थसंकल्प परिवहन समितीकडे सुपूर्द
    वीडियो : ‘ PLASTO ‘ कंपनी ही नहीं ‘ विशाल अग्रवाल ने मदनमोहन अग्रवाल की करोडो की जमींन भी बेचीं
