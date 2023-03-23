Innovation R Us – A Startup Yatra – National Level Innovation and Startup Conclave Organized by YCCE in collaboration with MSME on 17th and 18th March 2023

Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering recently hosted Innovations ‘R’ Us – A National Level Innovation and Startup Conclave. The event consisting of Keynote Speeches, Innovation and startup exhibition, The Infinite Pitch and Prize distribution, an event aimed at promoting the culture of innovation and startups in society. The first half of the event was held on March 17th, 2023, and was a resounding success. The inauguration ceremony, which began at 10:30 AM, was graced by Shri. P. M. Parlewar, Director of MSME for Maharashtra state, who served as the Chief Guest. The event also saw the presence of luminaries like Mr. Rahul Mishra, Deputy Director, MSME, Nagpur, Dr. U.P. Waghe, Principal of YCCE, and Dr. Manali Kshirsagar, Director (Technical) of the Meghe Group of Institutions. The addresses of these visionaries inspired students to pursue their creativity. Dr. S. S. Khedkar, Director, YCCE TBI Foundation and Orgnizing Secretary of the event brief about the event and and Dr. Lalit Damahe, HoD, Computer Science Engineering proposed vote of thanks. Also student coordinators Arjun Bendre and Vedant Shivade was on the dias.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the innovation and startup exhibition was inaugurated, where many students and professionals presented their innovative ideas and creative thinking. The exhibition was on an outright swing, and working professionals participated with enthusiasm. The exhibition provided an excellent platform for showcasing the creative and innovative ideas of the participants, and they had the opportunity to interact with a wide range of people from different fields of expertise.

The event also had keynote speeches from exceptional entrepreneurs and industrialists who added to the knowledge of the audience. Mr. Nikhil Chandwani, Chairman of Writer’s Rescue Centre, spoke about his journey in travel writing, social entrepreneurship, and the digital media industry, shedding light on current trends and inclinations in the industry. He discussed the importance of innovation and how it can be leveraged to drive growth and success.

Mrs. Arushi Sana, Founder of NYK Daily, shared her insights on various aspects of digital media, journalism, and marketing. She focused on new approaches and ways to innovate in these fields, and how startups can benefit from these insights. Her talk was well-received and provided valuable insights to the audience.

Lastly, Mr. Sandip Jain, Founder & CEO of GeeksforGeeks, inspired students with his powerful words and instilled in them a fresh perspective on entrepreneurship. He shared his experiences and insights on how to go about entrepreneurship and answered the inquisitive questions of the audience. His talk was inspiring and thought-provoking, leaving the audience with a sense of motivation and purpose.

Overall, the event provided a great platform for students and professionals to showcase their creativity and innovative ideas, learn from successful entrepreneurs and industrialists, and network with like-minded people. The campus of YCCE resonated with innovativeness and creativity, and the event was a resounding success.

The energy on the YCCE campus was palpable during the innovation and startup exhibition. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, creativity, and innovation as participants presented their unique ideas to esteemed judges who hailed from diverse backgrounds. It was a testament to the spirit of innovation that many of the participants came from various schools, colleges, and industries, all with the desire to showcase their innovative ideas and demonstrate their creative thinking.

The exhibition space was a hub of activity, with people eagerly exploring each stall and engaging with the participants. The students and professionals had put in a lot of hard work, and it was evident in the level of detail and thoughtfulness they had put into their projects. The exhibition was a melting pot of ideas, with participants presenting a diverse range of projects ranging from technical innovations to pure business strategies.

The judges brought with them a wealth of experience, and their feedback was invaluable to the participants. They evaluated each project on various parameters, including feasibility, originality, and potential for impact. The participants welcomed the judges’ constructive criticism and suggestions, and they eagerly took notes, seeking to improve their projects further.

The exhibition served as a platform for the participants to network with their peers, exchange ideas, and build connections that could prove valuable in the future. It was inspiring to see the level of collaboration and community spirit on display. The students and professionals had come together with a shared goal of fostering innovation and creativity, and they had achieved just that.

The innovation and startup exhibition was not just a showcase of creativity and innovation, but it was also an opportunity for participants to learn from their peers and experts in the field. The event created a culture of learning and collaboration, which was essential in nurturing the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. The exhibition left a lasting impression on the participants, motivating them to continue pursuing their ideas and taking the first step towards becoming successful entrepreneurs.

The second day of Innovations ‘R’ Us was an exciting and action-packed day, dedicated to fostering the highest order of creative ideas and felicitating them. The day began with the Infinite Pitch, where participants pitched their startup ideas to esteemed investors. The program aimed to provide participants with monetary help to turn their ideas into reality.

The Infinite Pitch program aimed to provide the participants with monetary help to scale their ideas and turn them into reality. Mr. Shashikant Choudhary, Mr. Ishan Kukade, Mr. Yash Lodha and Mr. Ganesh Kharode are the investors for Infinite Pitch program. The atmosphere was electric as the entrepreneurs presented their ideas with passion and conviction. The investors carefully listened to each pitch, evaluating its potential and assessing its feasibility in the market. The participants were given constructive feedback and suggestions to further improve their ideas and plans.

The program was a valuable learning experience for the participants, who not only got a chance to present their ideas to potential investors but also received valuable insights and feedback to refine their ideas. The judges were impressed with the quality of the ideas and the dedication and enthusiasm of the participants. The top three ideas from each category were awarded prize money, which not only boosted their morale but also helped them grow professionally.

Overall, Innovations ‘R’ Us was a grand success, achieving its goal of fostering a culture of innovation and startups in the society. The event provided a platform for students and professionals to showcase their creativity, learn from experienced entrepreneurs, and pitch their ideas to potential investors. It was a testament to the power of collaboration and ideation, and a celebration of the innovative spirit of the young and dynamic minds.

After the Infinite Pitch, the focus shifted to the Valedictory Ceremony, where the winners of the competition were felicitated. The winners received monetary prizes, which boosted their morale and helped them grow professionally. Prizes were distributed for each of the three categories, and the winners were judged based on the uniqueness, feasibility, scalability, and potential of their ideas.

The Valedictory Ceremony was attended by various dignitaries, including Air Marshal Prashant Khandekar (Retd.) who was the Chief Guest of the event. It was a culmination of the hard work and dedication of the participants. The ceremony started with a warm welcome address by the organizers, thanking all the participants, sponsors, and judges for their contribution to the success of the event.

The ceremony was a much-awaited event as it marked the announcement of the winners. From each category, that is, Innovation in School Category, Innovation in Undergraduate Category, and “The Best Startup Award”, prizes were distributed to the deserving winners. The participants’ excitement and anticipation could be seen as they eagerly awaited the results.

The winners were felicitated with certificates and cash prizes, with the prizes being ₹50,000 for the first prize, ₹30,000 for the second prize and ₹20,000 for the third prize, and consolation prizes of ₹10,000 in each category, which was a big boost to their morale and self-confidence. The participants were congratulated on their hard work, creativity, and innovation. The judges praised the participants for their unique ideas and encouraged them to continue their innovative pursuits.

The Valedictory Ceremony was not just about awarding the winners; it was also about fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. The event aimed to inspire and motivate the participants to pursue their dreams and turn their ideas into reality. The ceremony ended on a high note, with the participants leaving with a sense of accomplishment and motivation to take their ideas to the next level.

The success of the second day of Innovations ‘R’ Us can be attributed to the excellent organization and planning by the event coordinators. The event provided a conducive environment for participants to network and learn from each other’s experiences, ideas, and successes.The various keynote speeches and presentations from renowned entrepreneurs and industry leaders provided valuable insights into the current trends and inclinations of the industry, inspiring the participants to think big and take risks.The event was a great example of how academia, industry, and government can come together to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and provide young minds with the support they need to turn their dreams into reality. In conclusion, the success of the second day of Innovations ‘R’ Us was not only due to the organizers’ efforts but also due to the active participation and enthusiasm of the participants.

