Assembly polls: Papers of 181 candidates in 12 seats of Nagpur district found valid

Nominations of total 4,743 candidates across State valid

Nagpur: After scrutiny of nominations filed by candidates across the State for the Assembly elections, papers of 4743 candidates have been found valid. Total 5,543 candidates had filed papers in all the constituencies in the state. Nominations of 800 candidates were rejected due to errors, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dilip Shinde said.

After the scrutiny on Saturday, October 5, the nomination papers of 181 candidates in 12 constituencies in Nagpur district have been declared valid. The nomination forms of 36 candidates were valid in 4 constituencies in Nandurbar district while in Dhule district 56 candidates in 5 constituencies, 154 candidate in 11 constituencies in Jalgaon district, 75 candidate in 7 constituencies in Buldana district, 101 candidate in 5 constituency in Akola district, 60 candidate in 3 constituencies in Washim district, 151 candidates in 8 constituencies in the Amravati district, 59 candidates in 4 constituencies in the Wardha district, 66 candidate in 3 constituencies in Bhandara district, 71 candidates in 4 constituencies in Gondia district, 44 candidates in 3 constituencies in Gadchiroli district, 90 candidates in 6 constituencies in Chandrapur district, 125 candidates in 7 constituencies in Yavatmal district, 327 candidates in 9 constituencies in the Nanded, 54 candidates in 3 constituencies in the Hingoli district, 81 candidates in 4 constituencies in Parbhani district, 133 candidates in 5 constituencies in Jalna district, 208 candidates in 9 constituencies in Aurangabad district, 212 candidates in 15 constituencies in Nashik district, 69 candidates in 6 constituencies in Palghar district, 251 candidates in 18 constituencies in Thane district, 276 candidates in 25 constituencies in Mumbai (suburb), 84 candidates in 10 constituencies in Mumbai (City), 112 candidates in 7 constituencies in Raigad district, 21 candidates in the 372 constituencies in Pune district, In Ahmednagar district, 182 candidates in 12 constituencies , 202 candidate in 6 constituencies in Beed district, 120 candidate in 6 constituencies in Latur district, 82 candidate in 4 constituencies in Osmanabad district, 237 candidate in 11 constituencies in Solapur district, 108 candidates in 8 constituency in Satara district, 40 candidates in 5 constituencies of Ratnagiri district, 27 candidates in 3 constituencies in the Sindhudurga district, 186 candidates in 10 constituencies in Kolhapur district, 111 candidates in 8 constituencies in Sangli district have been valid.