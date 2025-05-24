Inhuman act: Man sexually abuses horse in Nagpur, caught on CCTV

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a deeply disturbing and shocking incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed sexual abuse on a horse at a reputed horse-riding academy in Nagpur’s Telangkhedi area. The grotesque act, which occurred on the night of Friday, May 17, has been captured on CCTV, sparking widespread outrage across the city.

According to police sources, the accused — identified as Suraj alias ‘Chhotya’ Khobragade, a resident of Manavta Nagar, Gittikhadan — allegedly sneaked into the academy premises late at night. Not only did he sexually assault one of the horses, but he also reportedly stole iron angles worth around Rs 2,000 from the property.

A security guard stationed nearby grew suspicious during the incident but remained silent out of fear due to the accused’s aggressive behaviour and the fact that he was alone at the time. The next morning, the academy’s director, Pramod Ladwe, reviewed the CCTV footage and was horrified to discover the inhumane act.

Based on the footage, police were able to quickly identify the accused. The Gittikhadan Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and arrested the accused.

The incident has left the city of Nagpur shaken, with citizens expressing anger and disbelief over the sheer depravity of the crime. It has also raised serious concerns about gaps in animal protection and public safety mechanisms.

