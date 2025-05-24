First batch of 430 Haj pilgrims leave from Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: The first batch of Haj pilgrims left from Nagpur on Friday. 430 pilgrims took the first flight at 11.10 pm from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport for Safar-E-Haj.

A huge crowd gathered to see off the Haj pilgrims at the Haj House and the airport. The Haj flights from the city will continue till May 30. A total of 2,144 Haj pilgrims are going from Nag pur.

The Haj pilgrims completed the procedure of luggage weighing at Haj House on Friday morning. The luggage process was completed under the supervision of the Customs Department and the officials of the concerned airline. Later, the Haj pilgrims were taken to the airport via bus. Former Minister Dr Nitin Raut flagged off the bus of Haj pilgrims.

The inauguration function was presided over by the Chairman of State Haj Committee Asif Khan. CEO of Central Haj Committee Shahnawaz C, master of Nagpur Embarkation Point Hamid Parkar, Secretary of State Minority Development Department Rushish Jayvanshi and others were present on the occasion.

