Indo-Australia IIT experts ‘Thumbs Up’ for Nagpur 24×7 project

Experts from IIT’s & University of Melbourne met to discuss on Integrated Urban Water management @ IIT, Kharagpur recently

Nagpur: “The water availability is not a real problem in India, but the problem is about its mismanagement and lack of its conservation. The uninterrupted water supply projects are best solution for the proper water management as well as its conservation, stressed Mr Sanjoy Roy, Chief Executive Officer @ Orange City Water (OCW).

Mr Sanjoy Roy was invited as an eminent speaker and key panelist to share his experiences and insights on urban (especially Nagpur 24×7 Water Supply Project) and rural water management with the hard face real field challenges dealing urban water supply at an Indo-Australian Integrated Urban Water Management (IUWM) Conference, attended by expert professors of IIT’s and University of Melbourne, Australia organized at Indian Institute of Technology ( IIT) , Kharagpur recently. Mr. Sanjoy Roy (CEO, OCW) presented an hour of presentation touching various real challenges faced in urban water management including necessity of governance and public private partnership, benefits of 24×7 water supplies seen in Nagpur.

At the outset Mr. Sanjoy Roy appealed through this conference for success of 24×7 water supply projects in India. He emphasized on involvement of every citizens is must and is a key stake holder for the effective urban water management in every city.

The conference was chaired by Dr. Manoj Kr. Tiwari (IIT- Kharagpur, India) , Peter Scales and Meenakshi Arora from University of Melbourne, Australia with supported by Pawan K Sachdeva (Water Management International Pte Ltd, Singapore)

It was decided that one platform shall be created to assimilates collective voice and contribution in field of urban water with technical, financial and public policy knowledge under one platform where voice of the consumers is also assimilated to work towards solutions that lead to improvement of urban water services in India”

Dignitaries present for the conference were Professors from IIT Mumbai, IIT Dhanbad, IIT Kharagpur and University of Melbourne, Australia. Suez India Pvt. Ltd, eGovernments Foundation (Bengaluru), Piramal Sarvajal (Ahmedabad) and. NGOs, Impact organizations and Water Management international Pvt Ltd, Singapore. The conference captured presentations, panel & group discussions and interactive sessions on integrated urban Water management systems including physical and institutional infrastructure for IUWM, water and wastewater quality assessment and treatment, recent advances and modelling, technology integrated management practices and Field experience in urban and rural water management.