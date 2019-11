Soon after President’s rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday evening, Devendra Fadnavis changed his Twitter bio from ‘caretaker CM’.

Interestingly, Fadnavis did not even refer to himself as former chief minister.

Now, his profile description reads, ‘Maharashtra’s Sevak’.

Fadnavis has said that the imposition of President’s Rule in the state was unfortunate, but expressed hope that a stable government would soon be formed.