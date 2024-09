Advertisement

Nagpur: A container truck, allegedly smuggling around 40 bovines to Hyderabad, was intercepted by the police in the Pardi area of Nagpur on Tuesday.

According to police sources, they received confidential information about the smuggling operation and intercepted the truck near the Nagpur-Hyderabad Highway in the Pardi area.

The accused drivers were apprehended, and the rescued bovines were sent to the Gaushala in Dhantoli.

Further investigations are on.

