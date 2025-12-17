IndiGo issues advisory as fog triggers flight delays

Advertisement

IndiGo on Tuesday night issued a travel advisory for a foggy Wednesday morning, with reduced visibility and slower flight movements expected as misty winter skies blanket North and East India.

In a post shared on X, IndiGo said, “As the morning approaches under misty winter skies, fog is predicted across parts of North and East India, which may lead to reduced visibility and a slower pace of flight movements during the early hours. In the interest of safety, some flights may experience delays or adjustments.”

Gold Rate 16 dec 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,32,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,22,800 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,91,300/- Platinum ₹ 60,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The airline is taking proactive measures to ensure safety, with some flights likely to be delayed or adjusted. “Our teams across airports are fully prepared and working in close coordination to manage schedules smoothly, assist customers, and maintain a steady flow of operations.”

Passengers are advised to plan ahead, allowing extra time to reach the airport, and check the latest flight status on IndiGo’s website or app. The airline’s teams are working tirelessly to manage schedules, assist customers, and maintain smooth operations.

“Foggy conditions may also impact road traffic, with slower movement and longer travel times expected while commuting to the airport. Customers travelling early are advised to plan with additional buffer time and check the latest flight status on our website or app before leaving home http://t.co/EeFsEy9IJY,” added IndiGo post.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement