Strict Rules for New Year’s Eve Parties Amid Model Code of Conduct

With just two weeks left for welcoming the New Year, celebrations are already being planned across Maharashtra. However, those planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve with alcohol will need to exercise extra caution this year, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force following the announcement of municipal corporation elections.

On Monday, the State Election Commission announced elections for 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik. Polling will be held on January 15, with results declared on January 16. Until then, the Model Code of Conduct will remain in effect across the state.

Under the MCC, restrictions have been imposed on rallies, meetings and processions. Along with this, authorities have tightened vigilance on illegal liquor sale and consumption. The administration is on high alert, especially in view of December 31 celebrations.

The State Excise Department has placed dhabas, hotels, resorts and establishments along highways under special surveillance. Any illegal activity related to alcohol on New Year’s Eve may invite strict legal action.

Unauthorized Liquor Parties to Invite Action

As per rules, liquor sale or consumption is allowed only at licensed premises. Serving or consuming alcohol without permission at private parties, dhabas or hotels is illegal. Complaints of such violations have been reported earlier from regions like Pune Rural, Thane, Nashik and Solapur. This year, authorities have made it clear that no leniency will be shown.

Penalty for Sellers and Consumers

If anyone is found selling liquor without authorization, the concerned hotel or dhaba owner can be booked under the Prohibition Act, with fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000. Similarly, individuals consuming alcohol illegally may face a fine between ₹1,000 and ₹5,000, and in some cases, arrest.

₹1 Online Liquor Permit Available

To provide relief to citizens, the State Excise Department has introduced an easy option—an online liquor consumption permit available at a nominal cost of just ₹1. Those planning New Year’s Eve parties are advised to obtain this permit to avoid legal complications.

Special Squads Deployed

Considering the MCC and New Year celebrations, special enforcement squads have been deployed to monitor illegal liquor sale, transport and storage. Citizens can report suspicious activities on the toll-free number 1800 233 9999 or via WhatsApp at 8422001133.

Celebrate Responsibly

While celebrating the New Year is a joyous occasion, adhering to the law is equally important. Given the strict enforcement during the election period, celebrating December 31 responsibly and within legal limits is the wisest choice—otherwise, momentary fun could turn into serious legal trouble.