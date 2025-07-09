IndiGo flight returns after takeoff due to technical snag

Advertisement



A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying around 175 passengers returned to Jayaprakash Narayan International Airport in Patna after takeoff on Wednesday morning as one of its engines developed a technical snag due to a bird hit, airport officials said.

All the 175 passengers and crew were safe, they said.

“IGO5009 Patna to Delhi reported bird hit after takeoff at 0842 IST, one dead bird in pieces found on runway during inspection. The same was advised to the aircraft through the Approach Control Unit. Message received from the approach control unit that aircraft requested to come back to Patna due to vibration in one engine. Local stand-by declared and aircraft landed safely at 0903 IST on runway 7. All passengers are safe,” a statement issued by Patna airport said.

The flight will undergo inspection. The airlines will make alternate arrangements for the passengers to send them to their destination, officials said.