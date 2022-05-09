First time in May, Nagpur reports 5 new Covid-19 cases

Advertisement

Nagpur: For the first time in May, Nagpur city reported as many as five new Covid cases in a single day on Sunday. Test count in the city also increased to 861. Daily tests increased possibly because all the government officials who were involved in arranging the President’s visit to the city were tested.

Though the details of the five patients who were found positive are yet to be released by officials, sources said they might have Delhi travel history. Apart from Nagpur, Amravati and Washim reported one new case each. One patient each from Chandrapur and Washim recovered in the last 24 hours. This took the number of under-treatment patients in Vidarbha to 20. All of them are in home isolation.