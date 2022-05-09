First time in May, Nagpur reports 5 new Covid-19 cases

Nagpur: For the first time in May, Nagpur city reported as many as five new Covid cases in a single day on Sunday. Test count in the city also increased to 861. Daily tests increased possibly because all the government officials who were involved in arranging the President’s visit to the city were tested.
Though the details of the five patients who were found positive are yet to be released by officials, sources said they might have Delhi travel history. Apart from Nagpur, Amravati and Washim reported one new case each. One patient each from Chandrapur and Washim recovered in the last 24 hours. This took the number of under-treatment patients in Vidarbha to 20. All of them are in home isolation.
Chandrapur became Covid-free once again with recovery of one patient there. Now, Nagpur with 8 cases, is the only district in East Vidarbha (Nagpur Division) having active cases. On the other hand, four out of five districts in Amravati division have patients under treatment. In addition to Amravati’s one patient detected on Sunday, Washim (5), Buldhana (5) and Yavatmal (1) have Covid patients.
In Nagpur district, of the 861 tests conducted, 761 were in Nagpur city alone. Seven of the eight under-treatment patients are in the NMC area, while one is in Nagpur rural.